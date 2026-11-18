Undercover Israel Border Police officers arrested two Fatah operatives suspected of planning a terrorist attack during an overnight operation in the village of Aqabah in northern Samaria, Israel Police said on Wednesday. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Both suspects attempted to flee as officers approached, but were subsequently apprehended, according to police. Israeli forces also operated in nearby Zababdeh. No Israeli personnel were injured during the operations.