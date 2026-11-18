The National Jewish Advocacy Center recently announced a new online tool designed to help K-12 and college students turn reports of Jew-hatred into federal civil rights complaints.

The platform, called Magen , connects students with NJAC lawyers who review reported incidents, determine whether they may warrant a complaint and, with the student’s consent, file with the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office.

Miriam Zivin, board president of Moms Against Campus Antisemitism, told JNS that the Magen platform is “crucial now more than ever for our Jewish students on college campuses.”

“The first step to empowering them to become proud Zionists,” she said. “Showing them how to protect themselves by reporting antisemitic incidents.”

Antisemitic incidents were increasingly reported in schools across the United States after Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 40 lawsuits alleging antisemitism at U.S. schools and universities have been filed since Oct. 7, including 31 involving higher education and nine involving K-12 education.

Among the cases, Jewish University of California, Los Angeles students sued after anti-Israel protesters blocked their access to portions of campus unless they disavowed Israel. A federal judge ordered UCLA to protect Jewish students’ access.

At Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, a Jewish student’s family alleged that classmates told her that “Hitler’s plan should have worked” and threatened her. It also alleged that 20 students chased her through the school before she took shelter with a teacher in a locked classroom.

The Magen tool identifies verbal abuse, online harassment, exclusion, vandalism, threats and academic discrimination as examples of incidents students can report. These include Holocaust jokes, antisemitic group messages, stolen mezuzahs and discriminatory grading.

NJAC encourages students to report incidents soon after they occur. Federal complaints generally must be filed within 180 days of the incident, it says.

Masha Merkulova, founder and CEO of Club Z, which educates Jewish teens, told JNS that her organization equips teens not to stay silent when they are targeted for being Jewish, but “courage needs a path.”

“Magen gives Jewish students and their families a clear, practical way to document antisemitism and turn it into a formal Title VI complaint, instead of letting it disappear into a hallway conversation,” she said.

Merkulova said that she grew up in the Soviet Union, “where Jews learned that complaining about antisemitism only made things worse.”

“Too many American Jewish students have absorbed that same lesson. Keep your head down,” she told JNS.

She added that this new platform tells students that the law is there to protect them and teaches them how to use it to their advantage.

Mark Goldfeder, CEO and director of NJAC, told JNS that “since 2024, NJAC’s Institute for Litigation Coordination has tracked the national antisemitism docket and reported monthly to more than two dozen partner organizations on what is being litigated and which theories are surviving.”

“The institute’s record of which theories courts and agencies are accepting shapes how each Magen complaint is pleaded,” he said. “Each complaint Magen produces then enters the institute’s record as a new matter, and its outcome becomes part of what the next complaint is drafted from.”

The center says that if a complaint proceeds, students can track its progress through an online dashboard while NJAC handles communications with federal investigators.

According to an overview sent to JNS, the center provides the legal work at no cost and does not share reports without consent. Lawyers can also guide students through options for filing anonymously.

The center reminds students that “retaliation is illegal,” because “federal law says your school can’t punish you for filing. If they do, that’s a second violation.”

The tool is also available to graduate students, faculty and staff.

“No pressure to file,” the overview states. “Not sure it qualifies? Start anyway.”