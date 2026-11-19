Israel Railways will run three trains per hour to and from Jerusalem during rush hours, up from two, starting Nov. 29, the company announced on Thursday.

It is the first such upgrade since the high-speed line opened in 2018, according to the railway.

The expanded service will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., connecting the capital with Ben-Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Netanya.

Netanya station will get five trains per hour at peak times, while two more morning trains will run between Jerusalem and Modi’in.

Israel Railways said the expansion was made possible by a new signaling system designed to improve train frequency, punctuality and safety.