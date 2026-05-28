More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu meets US lawmakers on Mideast security issues

The Israeli prime minister and foreign minister hosted U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh and Marlin Stutzman in Jerusalem.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, poses with U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., left, and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 27, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, poses with U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., left, and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, May 27, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening in his Jerusalem office with U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., according to his office.

Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he also met the Republican lawmakers, describing “in-depth” talks on regional issues including Lebanon and Syria.

Sa’ar said he emphasized protecting Syria’s minorities and outlined Israel’s objectives in Southern Lebanon, including defending Israeli civilians from Hezbollah attacks “and dismantling the terror kingdom it built there.”

Stutzman, who represents Indiana’s 3rd district in the U.S. House, shared the premier’s X post of their meeting, writing, “Pleasure to meet with you again Mr. Prime Minister.”

Hamadeh, who serves as the U.S representative for Arizona’s 8th congressional district, is the first Arab American elected to Congress from Arizona. Hamadeh is the youngest child of Syrian immigrants and grew up in a mixed-faith household with a Muslim father and Druze mother; he is also of Kurdish descent on his paternal grandmother’s side.

Both men are considered strong supporters of Israel.

Congress U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF commandos arrest five wanted Palestinians in Samaria
One of the terrorists was planning to execute an imminent attack, according to the Israeli military.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates terrorist who killed soldier on May 19
The terrorist who killed Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir was eliminated through tank fire and an Air Force strike.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter approaches the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Arabian Sea, May 27, 2026. The helicopter was returning from patrol as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
World News
US conducts ‘defensive’ strikes, downs Iranian drones
The military intercepted the UAVs near Hormuz and hit a launch site, as Kuwait reported attacks.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli undercover force nabs arms trafficker in Hebron
The Palestinian was transferred for “further handling and investigation” by the Israel Security Agency.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli army vehicle drives near a new concrete wall near Rosh Hanikra on the Lebanese border, Sept. 5, 2018. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Feature
Residents in northern Israel are trapped in a ceasefire
Residents of Rosh Hanikra describe life marked by relentless fire and persistent anxiety.
May 28, 2026
Dean Brandstetter
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April, 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
UN envoy slams ‘political decision’ to blacklist Israel
Jerusalem provided evidence and invited U.N. officials to review allegations of sexual violence, but they declined and ignored facts, Danny Danon said.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Caroline Glick on Straight up JNS TV
JNS TV / Straight Up
Caroline Glick warns Hezbollah is regrouping under cover of ceasefire
May. 27, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Replicas and lookalikes
Rabbi Yossy Goldman