Netanyahu meets US lawmakers on Mideast security issues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening in his Jerusalem office with U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., according to his office.

Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he also met the Republican lawmakers, describing “in-depth” talks on regional issues including Lebanon and Syria.

Great meeting Members of Congress @RepStutzman and @AbrahamHamadeh in Israel.

We had an in-depth discussion on regional issues, including Lebanon and Syria. I stressed the need to safeguard Syria’s minorities.

I also described the aim of Israel’s activities in southern Lebanon:… pic.twitter.com/pujz2uED7V — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 27, 2026

Sa’ar said he emphasized protecting Syria’s minorities and outlined Israel’s objectives in Southern Lebanon, including defending Israeli civilians from Hezbollah attacks “and dismantling the terror kingdom it built there.”

Stutzman, who represents Indiana’s 3rd district in the U.S. House, shared the premier’s X post of their meeting, writing, “Pleasure to meet with you again Mr. Prime Minister.”

Hamadeh, who serves as the U.S representative for Arizona’s 8th congressional district, is the first Arab American elected to Congress from Arizona. Hamadeh is the youngest child of Syrian immigrants and grew up in a mixed-faith household with a Muslim father and Druze mother; he is also of Kurdish descent on his paternal grandmother’s side.

Both men are considered strong supporters of Israel.