Israeli security forces arrested eight suspected terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in the villages of Sa’ir and Shuyukh, near Hebron, that concluded on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday. The operation was carried out by IDF troops and Border Police officers under the intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The forces searched more than 80 locations and confiscated more than 30 vehicles described as illegal, according to the military. The operation targeted individuals affiliated with terrorist organizations and weapons intended for terrorist activity.