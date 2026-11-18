Israeli forces thwart smuggling of five Glock pistols at Jordanian border
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli military and police forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle five Glock pistols into Israel across its eastern border with Jordan on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday.
IDF surveillance personnel detected the attempt in the Valleys region, prompting troops and police officers to search the area and recover a bag containing the pistols and matching magazines. The weapons were transferred to police for further handling.
כוחות צה"ל ומשטרה סיכלו הברחה של כלי נשק ומחסניות בגבול המזרחי— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 18, 2026
תצפיות צה"ל זיהו אתמול, ניסיון הברחה של כלי נשק מהגבול המזרחי לשטח מדינת ישראל במרחב העמקים.
לאחר הזיהוי, כוחות צה"ל מחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים ולוחמי יחידת הגבולות של ימ"ר צפון קפצו למרחב ואיתרו תיק שנשא חמישה כלי נשק… pic.twitter.com/5DEVryeNcc