Israel’s new UN envoy in Geneva formally assumes post
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
Jonathan Peled officially began his tenure as Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva on Monday after presenting his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the United Nations Office at Geneva, according to Israel’s diplomatic mission.
Peled previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Italy and earlier as ambassador to Mexico.
Today, Ambassador @JonathanPeled presented his credentials to @UN_Valovaya, Director-General of the @UNGeneva officially commencing his term as the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.— Israel in UN/Geneva🇮🇱🇺🇳 (@IsraelinGeneva) November 16, 2026
Welcome, Ambassador 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/wSE9so8hii