Judea and Samaria farmers brace for disruptions during olive harvest

In a first-of-its-kind conference, more than 80 farmers and farm owners from across Judea and Samaria met online on Monday evening with representatives of government ministries and security authorities to discuss strategy ahead of the olive harvest season—a period anti-Israel activists exploit to incite against the region’s residents and the State of Israel as a whole.

The olive harvest season officially starts the first week of October and runs through November. The goal of the conference was to prepare in advance for the activities of anarchists and left-wing organizations.

“These groups recruit foreign elements every year to come to the area, provoke farmers, take over harvest areas, and produce material for false incitement campaigns,” JNS Hebrew editor Ariel Kahana reported.

Farmers received updates and guidelines to defend themselves against the expected provocations. The conference also strengthened coordination with the army and the relevant government bodies.

“In recent years, the olive harvest has turned into a festival for anarchist organizations, who exploit it to harm farmers, the settlement enterprise, and the image of the State of Israel,” Israel Ganz, head of the Benjamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, said.

Cooperation among the farmers, the regional council and the government will ensure that the farmers can work safely, “and that the truth about what is happening in the field will be heard in the country and the world.” Gantz said.

IDF Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, gave a security briefing dealing with the end of the Jewish holiday season and the start of the olive harvest.

Avi Cohen-Scali, director-general of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, provided an overview of the ministry’s activities regarding the entry of anarchists into Israel.

“The olive harvest campaign is not humanitarian aid to Palestinians, but a campaign of hatred and violence against the residents of Judea and Samaria,” Cohen-Scali said.

“We will not allow this reality to repeat itself and will do everything required in collaboration with all forces and bodies to prevent the entry of potential anarchists and deport those who come to make trouble. The party is over.”

Judea and Samaria District Police Chief Moshe Pinchi, said that his command is working to expel and prevent the arrival of foreign citizens who come under the guise of tourism or human rights, but work to delegitimize the State of Israel.

“The Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police will continue to act to enforce law and order and prevent harm to the State of Israel and the settlements. We will continue to act hand in hand with local authority heads and farms and in collaboration with the Population Authority and the Foreign Ministry,” he said.

Also participating in the conference were representatives from the Farms Association, which represents agriculturalists in Judea and Samaria, the Foreign Ministry and the Public Diplomacy Ministry.