U.S. President Donald Trump named Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Pentagon, to lead the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, the White House said on Friday.

“Davies will drive an America First cyber strategy that treats cybersecurity as national security and keeps the United States dominant and secure in cyberspace,” the White House stated.

Davies is an advisory board member of Team8, an Israeli venture capital firm based in Tel Aviv. Before entering public service, she served as the chief information security officer at Unilever and at Estée Lauder, and founded the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit focused on online safety and security.

Davies was sworn in as the Pentagon’s chief information officer in December 2025 after the Senate confirmed her. She advised U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on technology and cybersecurity and oversaw efforts to modernize the military’s computer systems.

Hegseth called Davies a “dedicated patriot and professional.”

“We are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape,” he said.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies stated, after she was named to the new post. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come.”

“But only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future,” she said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will have a more secure, resilient and supercharged technological future.”