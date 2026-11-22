The U.S. State Department is preparing for another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon, although no date has been announced.

The Lebanese news outlet Lebanon Files reported on Friday, citing an official source, that negotiations were unlikely to resume before Israel forms a new government and the future of U.S.-Iranian talks becomes clearer.

Washington, Jerusalem and Beirut agree that pilot programs under which the Lebanese Armed Forces were tasked with keeping designated areas free of Hezbollah have failed.

The parties are therefore seeking alternative arrangements that would allow at least a partial withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces troops from Southern Lebanon while preventing the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from reestablishing a foothold there.

JNS has learned that one of the leading proposals under consideration involves deploying international private security contractors to assume responsibility for these areas.

The proposal emerged following a U.S.-Israeli agreement not to extend the operations of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has failed over the years to fulfill its mission.

France, however, continues to advocate extending the multinational peacekeeping force’s operations, albeit under a revised mandate.

UNIFIL has failed

According to a diplomatic source, if international security contractors can be found who are willing to assume responsibility for areas vacated by the IDF, and their operations prove effective, the arrangement could pave the way for accelerated progress in talks with Lebanon.

The source assessed that an agreed-upon and effective formula could eventually be expanded to additional areas of Lebanon.

Such an arrangement could enable the IDF to withdraw from extensive territory it currently holds, potentially satisfying a key Lebanese condition for reaching a peace agreement with Israel.

For now, however, the proposal remains conceptual, given the complex situation on the ground in Lebanon.

Nevertheless, the governments in Jerusalem and Beirut recognize a strategic opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah’s military presence in Lebanon and significantly weaken its political influence.

Both countries are interested in achieving that objective, even if Lebanese officials do not publicly acknowledge it.

The principal obstacle, therefore, is not a fundamental disagreement between Israel and Lebanon over the desired outcome, but rather finding a practical mechanism to achieve it.

The discussions come against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic activity in Lebanon in recent days, including visits to Beirut by Qatar’s foreign minister and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.