Katz: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone

Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Southern Lebanon, including the Beaufort ridge, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, calling it vital to defending northern communities and Israeli forces.

“Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the Beaufort, which is an integral part of the security zone in Lebanon and essential for the defense of the Galilee communities and IDF forces,” Katz wrote on X. “As [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and I have made clear — Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon,” the post continued.

The Israel Defense Forces will remain in Southern Lebanon “as long as we need to protect our people” from Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed on Sunday at the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem. “The reason is perfectly understood; no country would be asked to do otherwise.”

In May, Israeli forces retook the historic site and the surrounding Beaufort Ridge from Hezbollah as part of an expanded ground offensive.