Hezbollah terror tunnel hub found under Beaufort Ridge

The Israeli military said on Sunday it uncovered a Hezbollah terror tunnel network beneath Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, describing it as a major underground complex planned and funded by the Iranian regime.

Troops from the Golani Brigade, Maglan and Yahalom units, under the 36th Division, located the network while operating to secure the area near the Galilee Panhandle, about six kilometers (3.7 miles) from Metula.

According to the IDF, the site included tunnels capable of housing hundreds of terrorists, with living quarters, medical facilities, electricity and water infrastructure, and weapons storage. Soldiers found anti-tank missiles, launchers, grenades and other equipment.

The military said terrorists used the site to launch UAVs and missiles at Israeli forces and territory.

The IDF said the complex was built near Lebanese Armed Forces positions and accused Hezbollah of preventing Lebanese troops from acting against it. Operations are ongoing to dismantle the network.