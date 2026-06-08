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News   Israel News

Hezbollah terror tunnel hub found under Beaufort Ridge

The subterranean complex in Southern Lebanon was used to house terrorists and fire on Israeli forces and civilians, the IDF said.

JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier walks through a Hezbollah terror tunnel uncovered beneath the Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, in a photo released June 7, 2026, by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli soldier walks through a Hezbollah terror tunnel beneath Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, seen in a photo released on June 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli military said on Sunday it uncovered a Hezbollah terror tunnel network beneath Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, describing it as a major underground complex planned and funded by the Iranian regime.

Troops from the Golani Brigade, Maglan and Yahalom units, under the 36th Division, located the network while operating to secure the area near the Galilee Panhandle, about six kilometers (3.7 miles) from Metula.

According to the IDF, the site included tunnels capable of housing hundreds of terrorists, with living quarters, medical facilities, electricity and water infrastructure, and weapons storage. Soldiers found anti-tank missiles, launchers, grenades and other equipment.

The military said terrorists used the site to launch UAVs and missiles at Israeli forces and territory.

The IDF said the complex was built near Lebanese Armed Forces positions and accused Hezbollah of preventing Lebanese troops from acting against it. Operations are ongoing to dismantle the network.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
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