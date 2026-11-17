The Likud party on Tuesday announced it will put forward one of its lawmakers, Ofir Katz, as its candidate for the speaker of the 26th Knesset, Hebrew media reported.

A plenary session with a vote on the next Knesset speaker is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The representatives of the Haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, are expected to vote in favor of Katz, Ynet reported. Yashar MK Matan Kahana, who is Katz’s main rival for the post, is likely to require the votes of the Arab parties for a parliamentary majority.

Hebrew media reported that the deliberation before the vote could extend until the late night hours.