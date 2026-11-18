The Knesset elected Yashar lawmaker Matan Kahana as its speaker on Tuesday, replacing Likud’s Amir Ohana.

Kahana received 66 votes in the 120-member chamber with backing from Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc and the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties. Likud candidate Ofir Katz received 52 votes. The debate lasted about seven hours, the Associated Press reported.

Kahana’s election gives Eisenkot’s bloc greater influence over the Knesset’s legislative agenda as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office and coalition talks continue. The bloc has introduced bills to impose term limits on the prime minister, establish a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack and reverse laws that limited the judiciary’s powers.

Eisenkot, who leads Yashar, congratulated Kahana on X, saying the Knesset would once again be “the people’s house—the house of all the people,” where all sectors of society and their representatives would be heard and treated equally. He said he expected more respectful debate and stronger parliamentary oversight.

Likud condemned the election as “a low point in the history of the Knesset.” In a statement on X, the party accused Eisenkot, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman of choosing “terror supporters over national unity,” adding, “History will remember them for it.”

In his first address as speaker, Kahana urged lawmakers to respect those with whom they disagree.

“The Knesset of Israel is the home of all the citizens of the State of Israel, and I intend to be the speaker for everyone,” he said.

Kahana pledged that the Knesset would abide by court rulings during his tenure and said he hoped the next government would build broad consensus for changes to the system of checks and balances among the three branches of government.