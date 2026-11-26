The Israel Defense Forces killed senior Hamas terrorist Khaled Abu Nada in the Gaza Strip overnight, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday.

Abu Nada was responsible for the terrorist organization’s economy and education portfolios.

His killing follows a series of Israeli strikes that have eliminated approximately 80 Hamas terrorists over the past month, according to the joint statement.

“No terrorist is immune and no member of Hamas’s leadership will escape,” Netanyahu and Katz said. “We will continue to pursue our enemies and protect the security of Israel’s citizens.”

On Wednesday, Israel killed Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in northern Gaza, a day after killing his commander, Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, who headed the apparatus across the Strip.

The IDF and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said Abu al-Aouf had been advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and rebuilding terrorist capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed on Wednesday to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its terror capabilities.

“Protecting you is the primary mission of all of us. We will not compromise on your security,” said Zamir during a meeting with municipal leaders from the western Negev.