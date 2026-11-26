The New York City Police Department told JNS that it made “multiple arrests” Wednesday night outside Essen NY Deli in Brooklyn, where protesters targeted a pro-Israel event.

A large counterprotest also gathered outside the deli. Those supporting the Jewish state waved Israeli flags, sang the Israeli national anthem and shouted “am Yisrael chai,” the “people of Israel live.”

In the deli, where Israeli brokerage firm CapitIl held an event in a private room, supporters of the restaurant bought $3 hot dogs to benefit Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The anti-Israel group Pal-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, organized the protest. It shared footage of protesters shoving barricades into NYPD officers, as one person shouted, “You’re kettling us. That’s illegal.”

Protesters chanted “intifada revolution” and held signs displaying a photo of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani laughing with Rabbi David Niederman as evidence that the mayor is not “pro-Palestine” enough.

Niederman is a leader in the Satmar Chassidic community in Williamsburg and is anti-Zionist on theological grounds.

The protest came after Mamdani disbanded the NYPD Strategic Response Group, which handles protests, on Nov. 16. The mayor’s new plan for addressing First Amendment activities, such as protests, bans kettling, a crowd-control tactic where officers form lines or barriers around a group of people to trap them in a limited area and restrict their movement.

Footage from the protest appeared to show extra NYPD officers arriving in riot gear and some wearing jackets with the words “Strategic Response Group” on the back.

New York City Police Department officers set up barricades to keep protesters away from Essen NY in Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Moshe Spern.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, told JNS that protesters harassed him as he walked past to go to the deli. They cursed at him and called him a “baby killer” and “genocide supporter,” he said.

“Outside, Pal-Awda and their friends were screaming at anyone who looked Jewish,” he said. “I wasn’t there for any real-estate event. I wasn’t selling land. I was ordering a hot dog.”

“They still harassed me,” Spern said. “That’s what this is actually about: targeting a kosher deli in a Jewish neighborhood and anyone who dares walk through the door.”

Inna Vernikov, a member of the New York City Council and co-chair of its bipartisan task force on Jew-hatred, also came to support the deli and eat a pastrami sandwich.

She told JNS that “hundreds” of officers had gathered outside the deli ahead of the protest. Police officers dropped off barricades Tuesday night.

“The boycotting of Jewish-owned businesses is vile and blatant old-school antisemitism, no matter how they try to disguise it,” Vernikov told JNS.

“We will not be intimidated by Jew-hating agitators and we will not allow a return to the 1930s,” she said. “We will stand up boldly and proudly, and we will defend ourselves.”

Dani Klein, founder of the kosher food and travel site YeahThatsKosher, told JNS that “what we’re seeing in Brooklyn by Essen Deli is an unfortunate ongoing example of activists attacking Jewish establishments in the guise of helping Palestinians.”

Klein has been tracking similar protests across North America, including in Philadelphia, Montreal and Manhattan.

“This activity has a stellar track record of never being successful,” Klein said.

“I particularly love how the Jewish community uses these attacks to do good in the world,” Klein told JNS. “The efforts of Essen Deli to use this as an opportunity to raise funds for Shaari Zedek is the perfect response.”