The Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday that it had killed four Hamas terrorists in two airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip a week earlier, including a member of the terrorist organization’s elite Nukhba Force who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and the staged handover of three Israeli hostages.

Among those killed was Youssef al-Aidi, deputy commander of a Nukhba squad that attacked the IDF’s Sahaf military outpost during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the military, al-Aidi also participated in the Hamas-organized ceremony marking the release of Israeli hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy on Feb. 8, 2025.

The three men, who had been held captive in Gaza for 491 days, were paraded before crowds in central Gaza in a carefully orchestrated spectacle before being handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The emaciated appearance of the three men upon their release sparked outrage in Israel and internationally, highlighting the severe conditions they had endured during their captivity.

The IDF said al-Aidi was killed alongside two other members of Hamas’s “military” wing during an airstrike in central Gaza on Nov. 20.

The three terrorists had gathered to advance plans for attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops, according to the military.

The other two were identified as Mustafa Hassan Oweini, a sniper in Hamas’s “military” wing, and Mahmoud Abu Hweishal, an anti-tank operative.

In a separate airstrike in central Gaza the same day, the IDF killed Diab al-Rahman Radi, a Hamas cell commander involved in transferring funds to the terrorist organization.

The military said all four terrorists had been involved in planning attacks against Israeli forces and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, these activities constituted systematic violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The airstrikes were carried out to eliminate the immediate threats posed by the operatives, the military said.

The announcement comes as Israeli forces continue operations against Hamas operatives accused of attempting to restore the terrorist organization’s command structures, financial networks and military capabilities despite the ceasefire.

The IDF emphasized that its forces remain deployed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the agreement and will continue to act against threats to Israeli security.