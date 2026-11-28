The Israel Defense Forces on Friday killed two Hamas terrorists in Gaza City who were also employed by the international aid organization Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), the military said.

The two Palestinians worked as security guards at a clinic operated by MSF, the IDF said, adding that this is another example of how Hamas embeds itself within international organizations.

The IDF identified them as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, an artillery cell commander in Hamas’s “military” wing.

“Contrary to reports, the strike was not directed at a hospital, and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area,” the army stressed.

It added that the pair advanced terrorist plots against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians throughout the war and was engaged in efforts to rebuild Hamas’s terrorist capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

They were eliminated from the air, the IDF noted.

Precautionary measures were taken to minimize, to the extent possible, harm to civilians resulting from the strike, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance, the military said.

“IDF troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the [ceasefire] agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat,” the army added.

Médecins Sans Frontières is a self-described humanitarian medical organization headquartered in Geneva. It was founded in Paris in 1971 and today employs roughly 65,000 staff globally. It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999.

IDF kills Oct. 7 attacker involved in hostage handover

In a separate statement on Friday, the IDF announced that it had killed four Hamas terrorists in two airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip a week earlier, including a member of the terrorist organization’s elite Nukhba Force who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and the staged handover of three Israeli hostages.

Among those killed was Youssef al-Aidi, deputy commander of a Nukhba squad that attacked the IDF’s Sahaf military outpost during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the military, al-Aidi also participated in the Hamas-organized ceremony marking the release of Israeli hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy on Feb. 8, 2025.

The three men, who had been held captive in Gaza for 491 days, were paraded before crowds in central Gaza in a carefully orchestrated spectacle before being handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The emaciated appearance of the three men upon their release sparked outrage in Israel and internationally, highlighting the severe conditions they had endured during their captivity.

The IDF said al-Aidi was killed alongside two other members of Hamas’s “military” wing during an airstrike in central Gaza on Nov. 20.

Israel signed a truce that went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, and has led to the release of the remaining living and dead hostages in the Palestinian enclave. The hostages were redeemed in exchange for close to 2,000 Palestinian detainees and terrorists held in Israeli prisons, including 250 prisoners mostly serving life sentences.

Despite the ceasefire, the IDF has continued to eliminate terrorists, mostly in airstrikes, whom the military says have violated the terms of the agreement, under which Hamas is required to lay down its weapons.