“At a time when antisemitism is on the rise here at home and around the world, the story of the Maccabees reminds us that we have always faced hatred with resolve, and that our endurance is our greatest strength,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
“The pushback is enormous,” Sacha Roytman told JNS. “We see the extreme Left, the extreme Right, radical Islam and foreign interference are all pushing in a very anti-American, anti-Western and anti-Jewish narrative.”
Thirty-one years after her landmark Supreme Court victory, the woman who fought for the right to enter the IAF’s pilot course reflects on watching her daughter walk through the same gates and seeing women fly combat missions over Iran.
“At a time when antisemitism is on the rise here at home and around the world, the story of the Maccabees reminds us that we have always faced hatred with resolve, and that our endurance is our greatest strength,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
“The pushback is enormous,” Sacha Roytman told JNS. “We see the extreme Left, the extreme Right, radical Islam and foreign interference are all pushing in a very anti-American, anti-Western and anti-Jewish narrative.”
Thirty-one years after her landmark Supreme Court victory, the woman who fought for the right to enter the IAF’s pilot course reflects on watching her daughter walk through the same gates and seeing women fly combat missions over Iran.
“The pushback is enormous,” Sacha Roytman told JNS. “We see the extreme Left, the extreme Right, radical Islam and foreign interference are all pushing in a very anti-American, anti-Western and anti-Jewish narrative.”