Netanyahu condemns shooting near White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the incident in which a suspect opened fire near the White House while U.S. President Donald Trump was on site.

“I am relieved that President Trump, the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, is safe and that the attacker was neutralized before he could cause any further harm,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

“Political violence, including repeated attempts to assassinate President Trump, should be unequivocally and forcefully condemned by all,” he added.

Secret Service officers shot and killed the suspect, who pulled a gun from a bag and opened fire near the White House shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the agency said, adding that a bystander was struck during the exchange of fire.

The Associated Press reported, citing a law enforcement official, that the suspect’s name is Nasire Best.