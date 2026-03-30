Netanyahu mourns ‘heavy loss’ of IDF soldier killed in Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the family of Israel Defense Forces Sgt. Liran Ben-Zion, who fell in battle in Southern Lebanon.

“Liran, of blessed memory, fought bravely on the front line to protect our communities and our citizens from the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the premier said.

“We embrace Liran’s family and share in their grief over this heavy loss,” he added. “May his memory be blessed and forever cherished.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Ben-Zion “fell in a heroic battle in Southern Lebanon.

“Liran, 19 at the time of his death, fought alongside his comrades with devotion for the security of the State of Israel and the defense of the residents of the north,” he said.

“I send wishes for a speedy recovery to the officer wounded in the incident, and to all wounded IDF soldiers, and I strengthen and support our heroic fighters who continue to operate with determination across all arenas,” said Katz.

Ben-Zion, from Holon, south of Tel Aviv, served in 9th Battalion of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade, the IDF said, adding that an Armored Corps officer was seriously wounded alongside him.