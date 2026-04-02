Northern Shield: Israel renovates public bomb shelters near Lebanese border

Israel has launched an operation to renovate more than 100 public bomb shelters in northern border communities, adapting them for extended stays, the Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.

The rehabilitation of public bomb shelters is being carried out alongside the deployment of hundreds of portable protected units in communities, as well as the acceleration of the Northern Shield Plan for fortifying private homes in 21 border fence-adjacent communities, in which about 3,000 reinforced safe rooms are being built, the ministry said.

The operation is being conducted by the ministry’s Engineering and Construction Directorate and in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command.

The new trauma center in the city of Kiryat Shmona in Israel’s north, inaugurated during the country’s war with Hezbollah, March 29, 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Services.

Meanwhile, a trauma care center was inaugurated in Kiryat Shmona on Sunday, bringing immediate, lifesaving treatment closer to civilians living under ongoing security threats amid the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, healthcare provider Clalit Health Services said.

The trauma center will operate during daytime hours and will serve all residents, regardless of their health fund, with referrals, complementing the existing evening and night emergency service operated by Rambam Health Care Campus staff in the city situated in the Galilee Panhandle, near the Lebanese border.

The new center will provide treatment by specialist physicians and include on site X-ray services, a procedure room and the ability to perform urgent interventions such as suturing, immobilization, bandaging and casting, according to Clalit.

Ronen Nudelman, deputy CEO and head of the Community Division at Clalit, was quoted as saying, “Reaching medical care has become a real challenge in the current reality.” This initiative “ensures accessible, immediate care for all residents, while reducing the need to travel outside the city and helping maintain both safety and continuity of care,” he added.

The trauma center will operate at Clalit’s Consultant Medicine Center, on 21 Herzl Street, Kiryat Shmona, Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During evenings, nights, weekends and holidays, urgent care will continue to be provided by the Rambam-operated emergency center in the city.

Hezbollah has joined Iran’s war efforts against the Jewish state since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28. The terrorist group has been bombarding Israel with rockets, causing the most damage to communities near the northern border.