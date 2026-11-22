Ghassan Daghlas, the Palestinian Authority’s governor of Nablus (Shechem), met on Saturday with Yahya Zahran and Hassan Ahmad, who were released after serving 22 years in Israeli prison for their involvement in the November 2004 suicide bombing at Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market.

The terror attack, claimed by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), killed three Israelis and wounded more than 30 others.

In a statement posted to the Facebook page of the P.A.'s Nablus Governorate on Saturday, Daghlas paid tribute to the terrorists’ “patience, sacrifice and steadfastness” during their imprisonment.

“The joy of freedom is not complete without the liberation of all male and female prisoners from the occupation’s prisons,” he added.