Police: ‘Al Jazeera’ connected Israeli to foreign intelligence agent

A man from the Israeli-Arab city of Qalansawe, east of Netanya, was arrested on suspicion of spying for “a hostile actor, mediated through the Al Jazeera channel,” the Israel Police said on Friday.

An indictment was filed against the suspect, Miqdad Moder Hosni Natur, on the same day by the Central District Prosecutor’s Office at the Central District Court in Lod.

The defendant allegedly carried out tasks under the direction of a foreign intelligence agent, the police said.

According to the investigation, Natur made contact with his handler before and after “Operation Roaring Lion,” after he was introduced to him by Al Jazeera when he was searching for job opportunities.

Natur was asked to operate a news page under the direction of that contact, publishing content intended to amplify messages serving the enemy, police said. As part of the relationship, he allegedly received money as payment for his work.

After the war with Iran began on Feb. 28, the suspect was instructed to collect information on missile impact sites, the number of wounded in hospitals, the number of fatalities, and public sentiment among the Israeli population, “information that could significantly harm state security and its citizens,” the police statement read.

Police did not specify on behalf of which nation Natur’s handler was operating.

In February, two brothers in their 20s from the Jerusalem area were indicted on charges of spying for Iran in exchange for money.

Prosecutors allege that one brother, aided by the other, maintained contact with Iranian intelligence handlers and passed along security-related information while fully aware they were operating on behalf of a hostile foreign power, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

The indictment lists offenses including contact with a foreign agent and transmitting information to an enemy.

