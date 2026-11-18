Israeli President Isaac Herzog was asked on Tuesday by an American delegation of young politicians and businessmen visiting Israel how Jews facing antisemitism should stay strong and connected to Israel.

“Raise your head and fight,” the president answered.

He urged the audience members not to give up, even though it is not easy. “Fight! You have a very impressive democracy, you have a strong legal system, you have the rule of law, free speech—these guys cannot feel they have the upper hand,” Herzog went on to say.

He further recommended aligning with the Jewish community’s many friends and supporters in the United States, including other communities “that have been harassed for years… I am adamant that we can overcome this.”

How should Jews facing antisemitism stay strong and connected to Israel?



This was just one of the questions I was asked by a wonderful delegation of 250 young American politicians and business people visiting Israel with @IsraelMFA.



Here’s my answer: pic.twitter.com/d7qRh1XreT — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 17, 2026

The delegation is part of a flagship project of Israel’s Foreign Ministry named “50 States, One Israel.”