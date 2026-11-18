The Regavim movement has sharply criticized Israel’s Supreme Court for intervening in a government decision to assume enforcement authority over a nature reserve in the Judean Desert, accusing the justices of exploiting a politically sensitive moment to undermine government policy.

The criticism followed a Nov. 10 order by a three-judge panel headed by Supreme Court President Isaac Amit, requiring the state to explain why it should not refrain from exercising enforcement powers in the reserve. The order came in response to a petition filed by the Palestinian Authority in November 2024.

The order, issued on the day Israel’s 26th Knesset was sworn in, was also signed by Justices Daphne Barak-Erez and Ofer Grosskopf. The state was given until Jan. 3, 2027, to respond.

The court asked the state to address four questions, including why Israeli authorities should not refrain from exercising enforcement powers in the reserve, why a July 2024 military order governing construction there should not be revoked, and why enforcement policy should not distinguish between construction resulting from the natural growth of existing communities and other development.

The order does not constitute a final ruling on the legality of the government’s decision or suspend its enforcement powers.

“The issuance of the order on this particular day raises serious questions,” Regavim said in a statement on Monday.

“The Cabinet’s decision was made in June 2024, and the Palestinian Authority petitioned against it in November of that year. For approximately two years, the High Court of Justice dragged out the proceedings, and only now, in the midst of a sensitive and unstable political period, has the court issued an order calling Israel’s enforcement policy into question.”

The dispute centers on an area designated as a nature reserve under the 1998 Wye River Memorandum, part of the Oslo peace process, which granted the P.A. enforcement authority in the area.

In June 2024, Israel’s security cabinet decided to assume those powers, citing what it described as repeated violations of the agreements by the P.A., including extensive land seizures and the construction of thousands of illegal structures in the protected Judean Desert ecosystem.

The government said the decision was intended to safeguard the reserve and restore the status quo established under the Oslo Accords.

The P.A. challenged the decision in November 2024, opposing Israel’s assumption of enforcement authority.

‘Who runs this country?’

Roi Drucker, director of Regavim’s Judea and Samaria division, accused the justices of interfering in a policy decision made by an elected government.

“Who runs this country, an elected government or the High Court of Justice?” Drucker asked.

“For years, the State of Israel stood by while the Palestinian Authority violated agreements, took over land, and trampled the Judean Desert Nature Reserve. After a prolonged struggle, the government finally made a decision and began enforcing the clear directives of the Wye Agreement. Now the High Court of Justice comes along and throws a wrench in the works.”

Drucker questioned why the court had intervened after nearly two years of proceedings.

“For two full years, the proceedings have been ongoing; it’s not a coincidence that the court wakes up precisely now, intervenes in a policy decision of an elected government, and demands explanations as to why it is necessary to assume responsibility for enforcement action against massive environmental and construction violations that the Palestinian Authority has encouraged and directed under the guise of ‘natural growth,’” he said.

“This is a cynical and outrageous exploitation of the legal process and the delicate balance of our political system,” Drucker continued. “We expect the government to respond decisively to this intervention. The Wye-designated Nature Reserve is not a free-for-all, and the legislative branch’s sovereignty should not be subject to a veto by the High Court of Justice.”

Regavim, which has campaigned against illegal Palestinian construction in the reserve and previously petitioned for the demolition of a school building erected there, warned that the court’s intervention could pave the way for a freeze on government enforcement efforts.

Regional council head demands demolitions

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal also criticized the court’s order, saying the justices should have ordered the demolition of structures built in the reserve since the Oslo Accords.

“We expected the High Court of Justice to issue an unequivocal position that all the structures built in the Nature Reserve since the Oslo Accords must be demolished immediately,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a different decision was made, one that drags out the process and grants legal standing to lawbreakers acting on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.”

Rosenthal accused the court of deliberately delaying proceedings in anticipation of a change of government and warned that its decision could threaten the security of residents in eastern Gush Etzion and elsewhere in Israel.

“We will do everything in our power and make every effort to ensure that all the structures built in the Judean Desert reserve are demolished immediately,” he said.