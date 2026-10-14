Samaria: Seven Palestinian minors to be charged for stoning Israeli car

The Israel Police said on Wednesday it would be charging seven Palestinian minors suspected of throwing rocks at an Israeli car bearing a Star of David and an Israeli flag in Samaria.

The suspects, aged 14 and 15, from the Arab village of Deir Sharaf in Samaria, are expected to be indicted soon, the force said.

The rocks were thrown on Sept. 17 at a car driving near the recently established community of Ebal in central Samaria, according to the statement.

Officers from the Ariel Police Station identified the suspects and arrested them together with Israel Border Police officers.

The investigation found that the suspects threw rocks at Israeli vehicles “to harm the people inside and put their safety at risk,” police stated.

“The Israel Police views rock-throwing at vehicles, an act that endangers human life, with severity, and will continue to act with determination to bring to justice all those involved in such acts,” the statement added.