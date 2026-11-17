US embassy marks ‘America Day’ at Tel Aviv college
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem marked “America Day” at the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo on Monday, celebrating 250 years of American independence.
Students and staff enjoyed American music, dancing and other activities, and interactive booths highlighted U.S. innovation and educational opportunities.
Deputy Chief of Mission David Brownstein, the embassy’s second-highest-ranking official, attended the event and was seen joining in the activities in photos the embassy posted on X. Brownstein, who took up his post in August 2025, manages the embassy’s day-to-day operations and serves as a key adviser to the ambassador.
Deputy Chief of Mission David Brownstein joined America Day at the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo to mark 250 years of American independence. Students and staff enjoyed American music, dancing, and interactive booths highlighting U.S. innovation and educational opportunities.… pic.twitter.com/c1wZznYjog— U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) November 16, 2026