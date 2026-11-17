The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem marked “America Day” at the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo on Monday, celebrating 250 years of American independence.

Students and staff enjoyed American music, dancing and other activities, and interactive booths highlighted U.S. innovation and educational opportunities.

Deputy Chief of Mission David Brownstein, the embassy’s second-highest-ranking official, attended the event and was seen joining in the activities in photos the embassy posted on X. Brownstein, who took up his post in August 2025, manages the embassy’s day-to-day operations and serves as a key adviser to the ambassador.