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WATCH: Israeli children duck for cover as sirens interrupt Shavuot celebrations

“This is the reality at the Maginim school.”

May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists is seen on Israel's northern border, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists is seen on Israel’s northern border, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Shavuot celebrations at an elementary school in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona were abruptly interrupted on Wednesday morning as air raid sirens warned of an incoming drone from Lebanon.

Footage aired by the Channel 14 News broadcaster showed children dressed in white holiday clothes ducking for cover under tables in a classroom.

“A siren during a Shavuot ceremony, look at this,” an adult recording the video says. “This is the reality at the Maginim school.”

Shavuot, the biblical holiday marking the revelation of the Torah to Moses at Mount Sinai, is commonly celebrated in Israel with school ceremonies featuring white clothing, flower decorations and performances by children.

Also on Wednesday, residents of Moshav Zar’it, located in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border, discovered on top of their homes fiber optic cables used to connect drones to a ground station, the Ynet news outlet reported.

“This is not normal,” Itzik Ben Moha, chairman of the community, told Ynet. “We are not willing to get used to this reality—waking up in the morning and seeing the optical cables of Hezbollah explosive drones that passed over our homes.”

Netta Gerber, a mother of two from northern Israel, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she was sending her children to school on separate buses “so that if one gets hurt, I have another child left.”

“You know that we’re not sleeping because our nights are filled with the completely insane noise of artillery batteries, fighter jets, interceptions and all kinds of other sounds?” she wrote in the post.

“Our psychological distress is simply unimaginable,” Gerber said. “We have no idea what’s happening, how long this will last, or how we’re supposed to keep going like this.”

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on northern Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the April 16 ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, which was extended for another 45 days last week.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

Hezbollah
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