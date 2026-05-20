Shavuot: The gift that still shapes our lives

As the holiday of Shavuot approaches, my heart fills with a familiar mixture of awe and gratitude. This holiday—so simple on the surface, yet so profound at its core—reminds us of the moment that changed everything: the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai.

It was there that God spoke not only to our ancestors, but to every generation that would follow. That was the moment when we became a people bound not by land or language, but by a covenant.

Shavuot is often called the “Festival of First Fruits,” a time when our ancestors brought the earliest harvest to Jerusalem as an offering of thanks. But it is also the festival of spiritual first fruits—the moment when God entrusted us with His Word, His wisdom and His way. It is the moment that taught us who we are and who we are called to be.

Each year on Shavuot, I feel as though we are standing once again at the foot of Sinai. The world around us may be loud and uncertain, but Shavuot invites us to quiet our hearts and listen. It invites us to receive the Torah anew—not as an ancient text, but as a living guide for how to walk with God in a complicated world.

This year, that invitation feels especially meaningful. Israel is still healing from the trauma of Oct. 7. We are still facing threats from Iran and its proxies. Families are still grieving. Soldiers are still serving. And yet, Shavuot reminds us that even in the hardest seasons, God continues to speak. He continues to guide us and give us strength we did not know we had.

When I think about the Torah, I think about the values that have sustained our people for thousands of years—values that continue to shape our lives today.

The Torah teaches us to choose life, pursue justice and care for the vulnerable. It shows us how to love our neighbor and walk humbly alongside them, with God as our guide.

These values are not abstract; they are the foundation of our resilience. They are the reason the Jewish people have survived exile, persecution and war. They are the reason Israel continues to stand strong today.

And they are the reason we can look toward the future with hope.

One of the things I love most about Shavuot is how deeply it resonates with our Christian friends. Many Christians see the giving of the Torah as a moment that shaped not only Judaism but the moral framework of Western civilization. They understand that the values revealed at Sinai—freedom, responsibility, holiness, compassion—are the same values that shaped nations like the United States.

As America prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, I am reminded again of how deeply our stories are intertwined. Both Israel and America were built on the belief that God’s guidance matters. Both nations were shaped by people who trusted in something greater than themselves. Both nations understand that freedom is not only a right, but also a responsibility.

On Shavuot night, Jews around the world stay awake to study Torah until dawn. It is a beautiful tradition, one that symbolizes our eagerness to receive God’s word.

When I sit with my children and open the book of Ruth, the story we read on Shavuot, I am reminded that faith is not only inherited. It is chosen. Ruth chose the God of Israel. She chose our people. She chose a future she could not yet see.

And in many ways, we are called to make that same choice every day.

To choose faith over fear. To choose hope over despair. To choose light over darkness. To choose to walk with God, even when the path is uncertain.

This Shavuot, my prayer is simple: May we receive the Torah with open hearts. May we feel God’s presence guiding us. May we find strength in His promises. And may we remember that the same God who spoke at Sinai is still speaking today.

From Jerusalem to every corner of the world, may this Shavuot bring renewal, peace and blessing to all who seek God’s light.