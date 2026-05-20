‘Devastating blows will crush you': IRGC threatens war beyond Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Wednesday that renewed U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic would trigger a war extending beyond the Middle East.

“If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by its Sepah News outlet.

IRGC Commander Brig.-Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, in a separate post to the X network on Wednesday, threatened that Tehran’s response to “further aggression” would “spread beyond every border and territory.”

“You will receive crushing blows that will leave you devastated, and your humiliation will be recorded in history,” Vahidi warned.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Jewish state’s Channel 12 News outlet reported on Wednesday, describing the conservation as “lengthy and dramatic.”

The Channel 12 report did not provide additional details about the contents of the call.

Trump told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that he wanted to end the war with the Islamic Republic “very quickly,” claiming the regime “wants to make a deal so badly.”

“They’re tired of this—this should have happened for 47 years, somebody should have done something about it, and it’s going to happen, and it’s going to happen fast,” the president said in remarks at the White House’s annual Congressional Picnic.

Oil prices will plummet and Tehran “won’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump promised. “Hopefully we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner.”

Trump announced earlier this week that he had called off airstrikes planned against Iran on Tuesday “for two or three days, a short period of time,” at the request of Gulf states.

“They think that they are getting very close to making a deal. And if we can do that where there’s no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think and if they’re satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also,” the president told reporters.