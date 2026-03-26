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WATCH: Iranian regime sites dismantled by Israeli Air Force

The IAF has carried out more than 3,000 airstrikes across the Islamic Republic in more than 600 raids.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Iranian regime sites dismantled by Israeli Air Force

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Before and after destroyed complex in Iran
An aerial-defense industry development complex in Iran destroyed by the Israeli Air Force during “Operation Roaring Lion.” Image released on March 26, 2026. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday released several illustrations of regime facilities throughout Iran after they were struck by the Israeli Air Force. These included a ballistic missile production site, a Basij paramilitary headquarters and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters.

As of March 24, the IAF has struck more than 3,000 sites across Iran, according to the Israeli military.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security Middle East
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