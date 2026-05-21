WATCH: Israeli undercover unit raids café to seize terrorist

An undercover Israel Border Police unit operating in western Samaria arrested a suspect wanted for terrorist activity, at a café in Qalqilya on Tuesday night.

The raid was based on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The suspect is allegedly affiliated with Fatah’s Tanzim terrorist faction.

After carrying the arrest was carried out, violent disturbances broke out at the scene; no injuries to the unit were reported.

The suspect was transferred to authorities for questioning.