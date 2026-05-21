WATCH: Israeli undercover unit raids café to seize terrorist
The disguised force arrived covertly.
An undercover Israel Border Police unit operating in western Samaria arrested a suspect wanted for terrorist activity, at a café in Qalqilya on Tuesday night.
The raid was based on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The suspect is allegedly affiliated with Fatah’s Tanzim terrorist faction.
After carrying the arrest was carried out, violent disturbances broke out at the scene; no injuries to the unit were reported.
The suspect was transferred to authorities for questioning.
מסתערבי מג״ב איו״ש עצרו מבוקש החשוד בפעילות טרור בבית קפה בקלקיליה— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 20, 2026
אמש, מסתערבי מג״ב איו"ש פעלו בהכוונה של שב״כ למעצר מבוקש באזור קלקיליה, החשוד בפעילות טרור ובהשתייכות לארגון הטרור תנזים.
כוח המסתערבים הגיע באופן סמוי לבית קפה בקלקיליה בו שהה המבוקש, איתר וזיהה אותו, פשט על… pic.twitter.com/OFK5vLbOO1