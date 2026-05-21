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News   Israel News

WATCH: Israeli undercover unit raids café to seize terrorist

The disguised force arrived covertly.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israeli forces operating in Judea and Samaria. Credit: Israel Police.
Undercover Israeli forces operating in Judea and Samaria. Credit: Israel Police.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

An undercover Israel Border Police unit operating in western Samaria arrested a suspect wanted for terrorist activity, at a café in Qalqilya on Tuesday night.

The raid was based on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The suspect is allegedly affiliated with Fatah’s Tanzim terrorist faction.

After carrying the arrest was carried out, violent disturbances broke out at the scene; no injuries to the unit were reported.

The suspect was transferred to authorities for questioning.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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