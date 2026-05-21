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News   Israel News

Israel’s health ministry warns citizens against Ebola-affected areas

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
A United Hatzalah volunteer performs a COVID-19 test.
Israelis returning from affected areas who feel unwell should immediately seek medical help, the Health Ministry said.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday recommended against Israelis traveling to areas where there is an outbreak of the Ebola virus, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Those who do travel to those areas despite the warning should avoid large gatherings and medical facilities, the Health Ministry recommended. Citizens should also steer clear of certain animals that can be infected, such as bats, antelopes and monkeys.

It said that Israelis returning from those countries and who feel unwell immediately seek medical attention.

As of May 20, the DRC has 51 confirmed cases of Ebola in its eastern Ituri province and North Kivu province. Both confirmed cases in Uganda’s capital Kampala had traveled from DR Congo, one of whom has died. A total of 144 people have died, and there are 653 suspected cases.

The newest outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no approved therapeutics or vaccines. “As such, this event is considered extraordinary,” reported the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

The incubation period of the Bundibugyo virus ranges from two to 21 days after exposure. It is fatal in 50% of cases.

On May 17, an American caring for patients in DRC tested positive for the disease, the CDC said. She has been moved to Germany for treatment.

Health Africa
JNS Staff
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