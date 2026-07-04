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California jury convicts seven over anti-Israel protest

The defendants disrupted traffic for hours at the Golden Gate Bridge.

JNS Staff
The Golden Gate Bridge is pictured after Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked it for hours in San Francisco, California on April 15, 2024. Photo by Paul Kuroda/AFP via Getty Images.
The Golden Gate Bridge is pictured after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked it for hours in San Francisco, Calif. on April 15, 2024. Photo by Paul Kuroda/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 4, 2026 / JNS)

Seven individuals who blocked San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge for four hours in April 2024 as part of a protest against Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza were convicted of misdemeanor charges on Thursday.

The San Francisco jury was deadlocked on the more serious charge of felony conspiracy, Reuters reported.

The misdemeanor offenses include false imprisonment, obstruction of thoroughfare and unlawful assembly.

The ⁠defendants will be sentenced in August and face up to five years in a county jail.

The seven defendants were River Allen, Bhavika Anandpura, Sara Cantor, Rocky Chau, Sarah Ferrell, Conrad de Jesus and Em Tillotson, Reuters cited local media as saying.

The more serious charge of felony conspiracy is punishable to up to 15 years in prison.

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