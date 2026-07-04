California jury convicts seven over anti-Israel protest

Seven individuals who blocked San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge for four hours in April 2024 as part of a protest against Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza were convicted of misdemeanor charges on Thursday.

The San Francisco jury was deadlocked on the more serious charge of felony conspiracy, Reuters reported.

The misdemeanor offenses include false imprisonment, obstruction of thoroughfare and unlawful assembly.

The ⁠defendants will be sentenced in August and face up to five years in a county jail.

The seven defendants were River Allen, Bhavika Anandpura, Sara Cantor, Rocky Chau, Sarah Ferrell, Conrad de Jesus and Em Tillotson, Reuters cited local media as saying.

The more serious charge of felony conspiracy is punishable to up to 15 years in prison.