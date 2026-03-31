More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Islamic Relief USA sues to cut ties with global affiliate after congressional probe

The lawsuit follows a House Ways and Means investigation into alleged Hamas ties with Islamic Relief Worldwide and says U.S. officials warned the charity its tax-exempt status could be at risk.

Mar. 31, 2026

Islamic Relief USA sues to cut ties with global affiliate after congressional probe

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A Ramadan Iftar celebration hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in partnership with Islamic Relief USA, in Washington, D.C., April 13, 2023. Credit: Tom Witham/USDA.
A Ramadan Iftar celebration hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in partnership with Islamic Relief USA, in Washington, D.C., April 13, 2023. Credit: Tom Witham/USDA.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Islamic Relief USA has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to formally sever its relationship with Islamic Relief Worldwide, following a congressional investigation into alleged links between the global network and terrorist groups.

The U.S.-based nonprofit filed its 113-page complaint on March 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, stating it moved to distance itself from IRW amid mounting government scrutiny, including referrals from the House Ways and Means Committee to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the lawsuit, U.S. authorities warned IRUSA that its tax-exempt status could be at risk if it continued working with IRW. The committee has alleged that IRW has “connections to terrorist entities, including Hamas, and a history of antisemitic behavior.”

IRUSA said it suspended its relationship with IRW in October and sought to negotiate a full separation, but claims IRW refused to cooperate. The complaint also alleges that IRW solicited donations in the United States without proper registration, creating confusion among donors.

The filing further accuses IRW of interfering with humanitarian programs funded by IRUSA, including an orphan sponsorship initiative, and of blocking audit requests tied to those projects.

IRUSA is seeking more than $6.4 million in damages and a court order voiding certain agreements between the organizations.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, stated that IRUSA’s move to cut ties reflects the impact of congressional oversight of the nonprofit sector.

“I hope other organizations that have been identified as part of our investigation will take note of this decision and take appropriate action to ensure they are not potentially violating their tax-advantaged status,” Smith stated.

EXPLORE JNS
Samidoun
World News
Canada dissolves Samidoun as federally registered nonprofit more than a year after terrorist designation
“Organizations and individuals tied to terrorism have no place operating under the protection of Canadian law,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs wrote.
Mar. 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Gavel, Court
World News
Ontario court sentences neo-Nazi propagandist to 20 years for facilitating terrorist activity
Matthew Althorpe’s “hatred and violent extremism targeted all those who did not align with his grotesque ideology,” several Jewish advocacy organizations wrote after the ruling.
Mar. 31, 2026
Hollywood Sign
U.S. News
Hollywood studio complex targeted with anti-Israel graffiti
Sunset Bronson Studios, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, is home to Netflix production offices and a local news station.
Mar. 31, 2026
Huckabee Herzog
Israel News
Herzog condemns ‘recent surge’ of extremist violence in Judea and Samaria
“These acts of violence stand in stark contradiction to the values upon which Israel was founded and to the enduring ethical tradition of the Jewish people,” the Israeli president wrote.
Mar. 31, 2026
Mamdani Passover
U.S. News
At progressive Passover event, Mamdani tells Exodus story without mentioning Jewish arrival in Israel
The New York City mayor, who is a harsh and frequent critic of Israel, also wove his plans on affordability and to fight U.S. immigration policy into his telling of the holiday story.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
City College of San Francisco
Antisemitism
Union head calling Jewish professor ‘colonizer’ was Jew-hatred, San Francisco community college finds
The findings of an independent investigation show that “you cannot target Jewish professors and hide behind, ‘This is union activity’ or ‘this is free speech,’” StandWithUs told JNS.
Mar. 31, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I grieve for thee, my brother Moshe
Moshe Phillips