House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he supports advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the new Congress’ first 100 days, in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

Jeffries, whom House Democrats nominated for speaker on Wednesday, said, “I think we’ll have strong support for” the legislation within his caucus. “I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress,” he added, describing the measure as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”

The New York Democrat declined to take a position on the Block the Bombs or Stop the Settlements bills, saying, “We’re going to have a conversation about the steps that we need to take together as a caucus.” Pressed about calls to halt U.S. weapons exports to Israel, he said, “The current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change.”

Asked repeatedly whether he would accept AIPAC support, Jeffries said the organization was no longer contributing directly to candidates, without directly addressing donations from its members. He pushed back against suggestions that contributions dictate lawmakers’ votes, saying, “When I talk to members of Congress, they’re voting their districts, regardless of who they may be raising money from.”