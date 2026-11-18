Bahrain’s military said on Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, while the Interior Ministry urged residents to seek safety amid a potential threat. The ministry subsequently announced an all-clear.

Kuwait’s military separately said its air defenses were countering hostile drone attacks, warning that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions. The military urged residents to follow official safety instructions but did not identify the source of the attacks.

تنبيه بوجود خطر .. تدعو وزارة الداخلية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التزام الهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب مكان آمن، ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية، حفاظا على السلامة العامة

An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the… pic.twitter.com/TdDLvKAPxJ — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 18, 2026