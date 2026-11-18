A Danish prosecutor in Copenhagen on Monday charged a 23-year-old man of terrorist activity for seeking out Jewish homes and burning one of them.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed in a statement about the case by the State Attorney in Copenhagen, set fire to a property in Copenhagen on May 29, 2024 “with the intent to commit terrorism,” according to the statement.

The Presse-fotos news agency identified the man as a foreigner, and prosecutors have asked the court to strip him of his Danish citizenship and have him deported and banned from re-entering the country. The media in Denmark did not report on the man’s country of origin.

The defendant had conspired with unidentified accomplices to carry out reconnaissance at several addresses in the Copenhagen area where Jewish people lived, the State Attorney’s office said. He did this from early April 2024 until May 29, 2024, when he set fire to a property in Copenhagen.

Several residents, including a Jewish woman, were in their homes when he set fire to a part of the building, “exposing them to imminent danger to their lives,” the statement said. The fire started on the Jewish woman’s balcony and spread into her bedroom, according to a report by the Berlingske newspaper.

The prosecution is seeking hard prison time, according to the statement. It did not specify the sentence sought. The prosecution is also asking for the defendant’s Danish citizenship to be revoked and for him to be deported from Denmark with a permanent entry ban, the State Attorney in Copenhagen said.

“It is our assessment that the actions for which charges have been brought constitute an attack on fundamental human rights and societal values in Denmark. At the same time, the actions are capable of seriously intimidating the population. We therefore believe that the objective conditions for bringing terrorism charges have been met,” said State Attorney Marie Bindslev according to the statement.

The defendant is to appear in court on Nov. 23 for the initiation of his trial.

His lawyer said he admits setting the fire but denies committing terrorism, Berlingske reported.

Police arrested the defendant in July 2024 on suspicion of arson. Prosecutors escalated the case in August to a terrorism investigation involving Denmark’s domestic intelligence agency, PET, it said in September.