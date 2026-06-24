Iranian FM discusses ‘latest developments’ with senior Hamas official

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States with a senior Hamas official, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian state television.

The call betwen Araghchi and Hamas politburo member Basem Naim comes days after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an “immediate and permanent cessation of military operations” across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, where Israeli forces are fighting Iran’s terror proxy Hezbollah following cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

The two discussed the “latest developments” in the region, according to the report.

The MoU does not explicitly reference Gaza. Hamas has welcomed the framework and expressed hope it will extend to the enclave, according to the report. The terror group has been at war with Israel since it led a mass murder and kidnapping attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The regime in Tehran, a principal backer of Hamas, reiterated its support for the group and the Palestinian cause, state media said.