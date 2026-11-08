Iran’s Rezaei to Trump: ‘You lost the war and the election’

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, derided U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, claiming on X that he had “lost the war and the election,” Tehran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"[Vice President JD] Vance has conceded, [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio is heading for the exit, [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” Rezaei wrote.

“Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.

You lost the war and the election.Vance has conceded,Rubio is heading for the exit,Hegseth is about to be fired,and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!

So٫Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war,and you’ll face a devastating response. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 7, 2026

On Wednesday, Rezaei claimed that the Islamic Republic had dealt Trump a “political defeat” in the midterm elections.

“Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” he wrote on X.

He also claimed that Iran had handed Trump “a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz.”