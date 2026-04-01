NYU shuts Abu Dhabi campus temporarily after Iranian threat to attack US schools

New York University shuttered its campus in Abu Dhabi temporarily after Iran threatened to attack American universities in the region.

“We’ve continued to act out of an abundance of caution, and our priority in every decision is the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Wiley Norvell, senior vice president of university relations and public affairs at NYU, told JNS.

Iran said over the weekend that it would target U.S. and Israeli schools in the region if the United States didn’t decry bombing of Iranian universities.

NYU classes have continued online and students, faculty and staff have been moved off campus, according to the university, which said its study abroad site in Tel Aviv is also closed for now.