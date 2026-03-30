Rubio says Iran at its ‘weakest point’

Iran is at its “weakest point” since the United States and Israel launched military campaigns against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

If not for the war, Iran would have “thousands of more missiles” two years from now, the top U.S. diplomat told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

This was an “unacceptable risk” for U.S. President Donald Trump, Rubio told the network.

“We are destroying Iran’s navy” and its “missile launchers by a significant percentage,” Rubio said. “We are going to wipe out their defense industrial base, meaning their ability to make new missiles and new drones in the future, because it posed a great threat to the region.”