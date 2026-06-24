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WATCH: Ex-hostage confronts UN rapporteur over Hamas sexual violence

Ilana Gritzewsky, a former Hamas captive, told the U.N. Human Rights Council she is “living proof” of sexual violence, challenging rapporteur Reem Alsalem.

JNS Staff
Ilana Gritzewsky, UNSC
Former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky holds a poster of her partner Matan Zangauker, who is still in Hamas captivity, while she speaks during the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, on Aug. 27, 2025. Photo by Evan Schneider/U.N.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

A former Hamas hostage confronted a U.N. expert on Tuesday at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, accusing her of denying that sexual violence occurred during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Ilana Gritzewsky, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz and held for 55 days, addressed Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem following the presentation of Alsalem’s latest report. The report accuses Israel of “genocide” and refers to the war in Gaza as following the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, without detailing the Hamas-led assault.

“On Oct. 7 and in captivity, Jewish women were raped, abused and humiliated,” said Gritzewsky. “And you, special rapporteur, you choose silence and denial. Ms. Ansalem, you say there was no evidence of sexual violence on Oct. 7. I’m standing here today, not as a report, not as a statistic. I am a woman who survived. I am the living proof of sexual violence by Hamas. When I and other Israeli women begged not to be raped, why were you silent? Please look at me. Do you believe us now? Will you apologize?”

Gaza Strip United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
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