More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Georgetown University whitewashes Islamism and smears the West (again)

America should stop lavishing alms and oblations on apologists.

Andrew E. Harrod
Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Deir al-Balah camp, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 9, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Deir al-Balah camp, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 9, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Andrew E. Harrod
Andrew E. Harrod is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch fellow, freelance researcher, and writer, as well as a fellow at The Lawfare Project. He has authored over 100 articles on international relations and politics, with his work appearing in American Thinker, Family Security Matters, FrontPage Magazine, Gatestone Institute, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among others. His print articles have been featured in the Middle East Quarterly and the Austrian History Yearbook. His research focuses on international relations, history, and security issues.
(May 24, 2022 / JNS)

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was former President George W. Bush’s “teacher at Yale,” stated Erdoan A. Shipoli at an April 27 Georgetown University webinar.

While Rice was indeed a child prodigy on the piano, her intellectual prowess was not quite so grand as to land her an Ivy League teaching position as an adolescent. Born in 1954, she was only 14 years old when Bush graduated from Yale in 1968.

A “sponsored university associate” at the Saudi-established Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), Shipoli continued his error-ridden ways in his discussion of his 2018 book, Islam, Securitization and U.S. Foreign Policy.

Originally from Kosovo, Shipoli is a self-proclaimed “social entrepreneur” who “has established numerous international organizations to advance dialogue, leadership and youth development,” which include the Federation of Balkan American Associates.

Rather than correct his own mistakes, however, Shipoli recalled how, when he first came to America in 2009-2010, “too much misinformation … about Islam, about Muslims” had “perplexed” him. As statements on his PowerPoint slideshow indicated, he sought to counter this supposed ignorance through an analysis of how “securitization” of Islam “prioritizes the issue” as “above politics.” This, he claimed, turned the issue into an “existential issue that shall be immediately dealt with.”

Shipoli’s evaluation of American presidents all the way back to Bill Clinton found that they committed Shipoli’s distinct sin of perceiving security threats in Islamic doctrine. One slide indicated that, because Clinton “did not ask Muslims to change Islam and choose between good and bad Muslims/Islam,” nothing in contemporary Islam requires reform. Clinton also “was not a crusader for democracy,” Shipoli’s slide stated with approval, even through numerous critics have chastised Clinton for his Wilsonian motives in such places as Haiti and the Balkans.

Then came the “W. Bush administration,” another flawed Shipoli slide noted. “Going out of 40 years of Cold War,” it read, “most of the Bush administration was either a Cold War administrator or Cold War-Soviet Union expert.” As a result, “When the Cold War finished, they couldn’t just say there is a new reality so let’s forget whatever we know,” which created “a need for an ‘other’” and a “big opponent.” Yet Bush campaigned in the 2000 election on domestic issues like tax cuts and education, not national security, which became a priority after 9/11 transformed him into a wartime president.

Although Bush declared that “Islam is peace,” Shipoli’s slides censured him for “demonizing Muslims and Arabs as public enemy number one.” In one typo-ridden slide, Shipoli singled out former Vice President Dick Cheney for opprobrium because he “rreferred [sic] to Islamic Fascism,” as if this were a shocking analogy. Despite decades-long efforts to destroy Israel and a recent Islamic State genocide of Christians, Shipoli used another slide to express shock at Bush’s suggestion that jihadists “want Christians and Jews killed and out of the Middle East.”

Another amateurish historical gaffe appeared in a slide on the Taliban’s loss of Kandahar in the 2001 American-led invasion of Afghanistan. This “was seen as a historical moment for Bush,” Shipoli wrote, as it took place on “exactly the 60th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, December 5th.” Little work (or knowledge) is needed to know that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaimed “December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy.”

Barack Obama fared better in Shipoli’s slides, because he “denied that women are oppressed” in Islam, as if this claim were a truism. Yet Shipoli criticized Obama because he did not act on a supposed “responsibility to protect” during Egypt’s 2013 “coup against an elected government.” Just how the U.S. would protect, much less justify, the Muslim Brotherhood regime the Egyptian military overthrew went unexplained.

“The securitization of Islam didn’t make America safer,” Shipoli claimed, based on misleading statistics that stated that under Bush “terrorist attacks against US interests” went from “124 in 2002” to “175 in 2003.” Shipoli never considered whether jihadist attacks might have increased even more without American countermeasures.

“People that have securitized Islam,” he also stated, “have never read Islamic texts about jihad” or “take the texts out of context” for “propaganda” purposes, an assessment that would surprise many devout jihadists.

By contrast, Shipoli fantasized that the Biden administration’s “approach towards Iran is an approach of what allies can do together.” This is “better than doing it alone,” he asserted, which overlooks that “allies” like Russia are mediating Biden’s disastrous nuclear negotiations with Iran.

ACMCU founder and moderator of the webinar John Esposito was no more enlightening in his brief comments, in which he whitewashed aggressive Islamic imperialist doctrines like jihad. “For mainstream Islam, in mainstream history, you have the notion of jihad meaning to strive and struggle in God’s way,” he said, and therefore jihad is just a spiritual struggle “to be basically a good Muslim.” Some Muslim “emperors would use it to legitimate their wars,” he admitted, “but this is not unusual” given similar exploitation of religion in Western history.

Esposito also promoted the common canard that the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing “was influenced by Christian thought” and an example of how the “far-right uses Christianity.” Yet Timothy McVeigh was a self-proclaimed agnostic who chose as his last words before his execution the 1875 poem “Invictus,” which reflects the strident atheism of its Victorian author, William Ernest Henley.

In his catalogue of extremisms, Esposito also noted a recent “uptick with regard to antisemitism,” but ignored this development’s overt ties to Islamist hatred of Israel, rather than the “far-right.”

Esposito and Shipoli once again demonstrated that Georgetown is a bastion of apologists for Islamism. America should stop lavishing such propagandists with alms and oblations.

Andrew E. Harrod, a Middle East Forum Campus Watch Fellow, freelance researcher and writer, is a fellow with the Lawfare Project. Follow him on Twitter @AEHarrod.

Education Campus Antisemitism Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar