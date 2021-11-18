More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

New book offers shortsighted history of the long jihad

Chronologically, the “laying of the intellectual architecture of jihadism” occurred in the 1960s and early 1970s, argued professor Glenn E. Robinson. “We are not talking about the traditional jihad dating back to the dawn of time.”

Andrew E. Harrod
Healy Hall at Georgetown University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Healy Hall at Georgetown University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Andrew E. Harrod
Andrew E. Harrod is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch fellow, freelance researcher, and writer, as well as a fellow at The Lawfare Project. He has authored over 100 articles on international relations and politics, with his work appearing in American Thinker, Family Security Matters, FrontPage Magazine, Gatestone Institute, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among others. His print articles have been featured in the Middle East Quarterly and the Austrian History Yearbook. His research focuses on international relations, history, and security issues.
(Nov. 18, 2021 / JNS)

“Ninety percent of the stuff that gets written on global jihad is just junk” and “usually replete with ‘Islamophobia,’ ” stated Naval Postgraduate School professor Glenn E. Robinson during a Nov. 10 webinar on his new book, Global Jihad: A Brief History. Although unusually objective for Georgetown University’s Saudi-founded Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), his presentation was nevertheless fundamentally flawed.

Moderating the webinar, ACMCU professor John Voll noted longstanding failures to appreciate Islam’s political influence. He said when he was a graduate student “in the 1960s, if somebody would have said you are going to be leading, moderating a book discussion on the global jihad … in the 21st century, everybody would have simply laughed.” At the time, such influential scholars as Peter Berger were predicting an increasingly secularized world.

Robinson said he “wanted to write a book that could analyze this topic in a serious scholarly way, but without resorting to these sort of ‘Islamophobic’ tropes” that he did not identify. Unnamed books were “not the type of stuff that I would ever want to assign in the classroom” for his military officer students. Such a statement implies an aversion to historiography he deems overly critical of Islam, an error that could lead to deadly misjudgments by his students in assessing future threats.

Although comparisons of Islam with totalitarian movements like communism and Nazism are commonplace, Robinson claimed to observe a “tendency … to treat anything in the Muslim world as sui generis” as a “form of Orientalism.” As a “comparativist, the last thing that occurs in my tradition is to just say that it is unique,” he stated; “that’s almost always wrong.”

Robinson’s slideshow elaborated his comparisons. Global jihad is “marked by nihilistic violence and apocalyptic ideologies—and is thus not sui generis, but is comparable to other, religious and non-religious, forms of extreme political violence,” read one slide. Another compared the Communist “Khmer Rouge in Cambodia,” jihadists from “Boko Harem in Nigeria” and Nazi “Brownshirts in Germany.”

Given these analogies from modern history, Robinson correspondingly asserted that the “rise of Islamism or ‘political Islam’ ” is “very much a 20th-century phenomenon.” This is “very much linked with the rise of the mass societies,” he added. Yet past speakers at ACMCU events, including University of Toledo Islamic-studies professor Ovamir Anjum, have noted that precisely the concept of “Islamism” is of recent origin in the Islamic faith that historically has not distinguished between piety and politics.

Robinson himself suggested that jihadist violence is more a question of modern practical tactics, and not historic principles, among Islamists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928. “As a general principle, political Islam groups, like the Muslim Brotherhood, have tended not to emphasize violence. I don’t want to say they are peaceniks,” but rather saw violence “as a tactic that becomes necessary from time to time,” he said. By contrast, “for the jihadis, violence is a cornerstone,” an ideology that arose “in large measure because of the failure of Islamism to create significant differences” in the political realm.

Chronologically, the “laying of the intellectual architecture of jihadism” occurred in the 1960s and early 1970s, argued Robinson. “We are not talking about the traditional jihad dating back to the dawn of time,” he claimed. How modern jihadists deviate from Islamic orthodoxy remained unexplained.

Recurrence in Robinson’s slides of the word “innovations” highlighted the problematic foundation of his theories. For example, he described the “Palestinian-Jordanian” Abdullah Azzam, who died in 1989, as the “godfather of global jihad” and the “most prolific ideologue of the Afghan jihad.” Azzam was “one of the few ideologues of global jihad that actually has a serious religious credential” from Al-Azhar University, Robinson stated, an indirect reference to the common claim that jihadists have no scholarly training in Islam.

A slide labeled “Azzam’s Ideological Innovations” stated that the “First obligation after faith is the defense of Muslim lands.” Yet, as noted by Michael Scheuer, the former head of the CIA’s unit charged with hunting Al-Qaeda jihadist Osama bin Laden, this is traditional Islamic doctrine. Unsurprisingly, Bin Laden, who never claimed any theological pedigree, remained faithful to his mentor Azzam.

Another slide listed “Ideological Innovations under ISIS” (the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) as including “State Building to Banish Apostasy.” Given prohibitions against apostasy and blasphemy throughout Islamic history, however, Robinson’s claim is peculiar. He added that in ISIS recruitment efforts “things that would be abhorrent to the vast majority of Muslims are targeted for these young men.” But common human decency among Muslims notwithstanding, practices such as ISIS sex slavery have a solid Islamic doctrinal basis.

Islamic doctrine’s historic nature hints at why Robinson is pessimistic about Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) programs. Responding to a question by ACMCU founder John Esposito, Robinson said, “There have been a lot of things that haven’t worked very well.” “The reeducation programs that the Saudis have done, for example, and others, they may have done a little bit of good, probably not a whole lot,” he noted in reference to the persistent failure of jihadist deradicalization programs.

Robinson ended by discussing the “$64,000-dollar question” in current crises in Afghanistan. Has the Taliban “learned that within the Westphalian rules, it can do almost anything it wants inside of its own country without risking its survival as a regime as long as it doesn’t do one thing,” he queried. Namely, the Taliban cannot host fellow jihadists who will emulate Al-Qaeda’s attacks on the wider world.

Dubiously, Robinson relied upon the Taliban’s rationality to predict that it will not “cross that redline again.” Nonetheless, a resurgent Taliban provided context for his admonition “to right-size the threat. Don’t exaggerate,” as after 9/11. Perhaps “today we are just forgetting about it” with an American “pivot to Asia,” he worried.

Robinson is correct to worry about jihadist threats, as they are not recent “innovations” but actions grounded in Islamic canons. As his own review of history indicated, modern jihadist movements reflect a tactical response to the longstanding Sharia supremacist desires of Islamists. Unfortunately, his at times ahistorical approach can leave military leaders ill-equipped to accurately assess future national security threats.

Andrew E. Harrod, a Campus Watch Fellow, freelance researcher and writer, is a fellow with the Lawfare Project. Follow him on Twitter at: @AEHarrod.

Education Campus Antisemitism Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar