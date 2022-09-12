More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Abortion and Jewish law

A reading of the relevant texts reveals that Judaism does not allow abortion in all circumstances.

Bob Zeidman, Daniel Slate
Illustration of a human fetus. Source: Shutterstock
Illustration of a human fetus. Source: Shutterstock
Bob Zeidman
Bob Zeidman Bob Zeidman
Bob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics and founder of several successful high-tech Silicon Valley firms.
Daniel Slate
(Sept. 12, 2022 / JNS)

There seems to be widespread misunderstanding of what Jewish law says about abortion. Is it a sin? Is it permitted? Is it permitted only under certain circumstances?

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many Jews, including Reform and Conservative rabbis, have stated that Judaism allows abortion. The Rabbinical Assembly, which represents the Conservative Jewish movement in America, released a statement saying, “The Committee on Jewish Law and Standards of the Rabbinical Assembly has repeatedly affirmed the right of a pregnant person to choose an abortion in cases where ‘continuation of a pregnancy might cause severe physical or psychological harm, or where the fetus is judged by competent medical opinion as severely defective.’”

Is this actually true? Does Jewish law allow a woman to terminate a pregnancy for these reasons? Let’s look at the arguments and what Jewish law teaches.

First, there is a specific admonition in the Ten Commandments that applies to all humanity, Jew or gentile: “Thou shalt not murder.” The Torah further states, “He who spills the blood of a human in a human, his blood shall be spilled” (Genesis 9:6). The Talmud defines “a human in a human” as a preborn baby in its mother’s womb. Thus, Jewish law, as articulated by the major Talmudic sage Rabbi Yishmael, states that abortion is a grave, capital offense, punishable by the death penalty (Sanhedrin 57b).

However, for millennia rabbis have disagreed with each other on interpretations of the Torah, Talmud and other religious writings. So, let’s look at other admonitions in Judaism.

The Tanakh states, “God said to him: Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5). Here God seems to be stating that an unborn baby is a human being. In Judaism, as in most religions, to murder a human being is immoral and punishable by death.

Some Jews say that the baby has no soul until it is fully born. Yet the Talmud informs us, “A lamp is lit for the unborn child above its head, and the child gazes from one end of the world to the other. … There are no days in which a person is more blissful than during the days in the mother’s womb” (Niddah 30b).

Of course, this seems to be an allegory, but it is also implies that a baby has a soul. Elsewhere, the Talmud asks the question, “When is the soul (neshama) placed into the human being?” It answers, “From the time of conception” (Sanhedrin 91b). The foremost elucidator of the Talmud, Rashi, explains this passage: “Immediately the soul and life are cast into it” (Rashi on Sanhedrin 91b).

Despite this, some Jews reference the teaching that only once the baby’s head has begun to leave the birth canal, or the majority of its body has emerged, is the baby a person (nefesh) (Sanhedrin 72b on Mishnah Ohalot 7:6). There is a problem with interpreting these passages to justify abortion, however, because they are not the full teaching, which concludes, “We do not set aside one person’s life for that of another.” These sources are explaining why the mother’s life takes precedence over the baby if a difficult labor is endangering her life. They do not claim that the baby’s life is worthless, but rather that the baby can be aborted only if it is necessary to save the mother.

But let’s take this reading to its extreme and conclude that a baby is not a person until it physically appears during birth. That means that the baby is part of the mother’s body during pregnancy (Arakhin 7a). In Jewish law, other than the ritual of circumcision, Jews are forbidden to wound their bodies, with exceptions only for healing and survival (Leviticus 19:28, Deuteronomy 14:1, Talmud Makkot 21a, Talmud Bava Kamma 85a, Mishneh Torah Hil. Chovel u-Mazik 5:1). The rabbis explain that we may not disfigure our bodies because they belong to God (Selichot). Thus, even if the baby were simply a “clump of cells,” as some who are pro-abortion claim, Judaism does not allow its removal.

Some Jews cite the Talmud stating that, before it is 40 days old, the fetus is “mere water” (Yevamot 69b). However, the full passage is about when a woman is allowed to eat teruma, food set aside for the priests; it is not about abortion at all. Major authorities in Jewish law teach that one should violate Shabbat to save even a pre-40-day-old fetus (Shmirat Shabbat KeHilkhata 36:2 and 32:3 n.14). This means that even the life of such a fetus is sacred. All of this should give one pause before asserting that Judaism, without reservation, “supports abortion.”

But what if the fetus is “judged by competent medical opinion as severely defective,” as the Rabbinical Assembly puts it? Is there any Jewish teaching that says it’s acceptable to kill an unborn child because it might be “defective”? The majority of halachic authorities agree that it is forbidden to extinguish life because of deformity, including Rabbi Yehuda ha-Chassid, Rabbi Eleazer Fleckelese, Rabbi Isser Yehudah Unterman and Rabbi Moshe Yonah Zweig.

Only a single halachic authority, Rabbi Eliezer Waldenberg in Israel, permitted abortion in the first three months of pregnancy in cases of extreme deformity, and even he disallowed it if fetal movement is detectable. Most contemporary halachic authorities reject his ruling, which itself is built both on a prior minority opinion and on a misreading of another source, which Rabbi Waldenberg later acknowledged.

What about cases in which a pregnancy can result in great psychological stress? Rabbi Waldenberg generalized from a single 19th-century source to equate great physical need with great psychological need. But with rare exceptions, Judaism does not define physical pain, psychological stress or a prospective change in lifestyle as endangering the life of the mother. There are no references in the Tanakh, the Talmud or any other historic Jewish teaching that would make such an equivalence.

Moreover, those who assert such an equivalence are also disrespecting our Jewish ancestors, who truly did have to make difficult and horrific life-or-death decisions during times of extreme physical and psychological persecution throughout the millennia, whether during the Holocaust, the Russian pogroms, the Spanish Inquisition, the Crusades, the massacres in Granada and Fez or the Jewish-Roman Wars and the destruction of the Temples.

It is important to remember that Judaism was the first society to teach the morality of cherishing the sacredness of human life in all of its forms. Unlike the surrounding societies of the ancient world—which practiced child sacrifice and the abandoning of unwanted children to die of exposure—the people of Israel stood for God’s emphatic teaching that all human life has inestimable value. The lesson of Abraham’s test on Mount Moriah was specifically intended to illustrate the immorality of killing one’s child. Perhaps surprising to those who would attempt to find any lenient opinion, Rabbi Waldenberg himself quoted the Zohar (Shemot 3b) saying that those who terminate a pregnancy drive the Divine Presence (shekhinah) out of the world and bring untold destruction to Earth for which no one seems to know the reason.

This brings us to the only clearly permissible circumstance in which Judaism allows abortion—when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. In a comprehensive responsum regarding abortion, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, widely considered the greatest posek of the 20th century, ruled unequivocally that abortion is murder and only permissible to save the life of the mother. Like all Torah laws that have exceptions in cases of possible death, Judaism does allow abortion under circumstances in which the life of the mother is truly in danger, meaning there is a good chance that she will die if she goes through with the pregnancy.

Since the halachic factors in such a decision are nuanced, Jewish law requires a rabbinic court to be involved. The decision to abort would not simply be up to the mother. She must seek the guidance of a competent and compassionate halachic authority (as Rabbi Waldenberg himself required).

Psychological evaluation can certainly be part of assessing the risk to the mother’s life, such as a serious concern from a competent psychiatrist or psychologist that the mother will commit suicide if a pregnancy is carried to term. We cannot emphasize enough: When it is a matter of saving the mother’s life, abortion is not only permitted, but required by Jewish law, consistent with Judaism’s imperative to value and preserve human life.

Judaism encourages discussion and debate and the thoughtful application of Jewish law as technology and society changes, using the traditional halachic process. But when someone states that Jewish law allows abortion without any qualification, that is unequivocally a misrepresentation and distortion of Judaism.

Bob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics and the founder of several successful high-tech Silicon Valley firms.

Daniel Slate is the co-author of The Architecture of Privacy.

Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar