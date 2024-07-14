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Opinion

Biden sends another $100m to ‘Palestinians’

More than $774 million since Oct. 7.

Daniel Greenfield
Samantha Power
Samantha Power, the USAID administrator, at a World Food Program warehouse in Amman, Jordan, being used to prepare aid for shipment to Gaza on Feb. 26, 2024. Credit: USAID.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
(July 14, 2024 / JNS)

USAID boss Samantha Power has some news for Americans. Another $100 million for terrorists.

“Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through USAID, will provide an additional $100 million in critical humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in dire need throughout Gaza and the West Bank,” according to a USAID statement.

Critical and dire need. So critical and so dire that we’ve been lied to and told that all the Islamic terrorists and their supporters have been starving to death for eight months.

And yet somehow it never actually seems to happen.

Meanwhile, every Hamas terrorist leader is morbidly obese.

Biden announced $100 million in aid after the Hamas attacks. How much are we up to now?

“This new funding, provided under the recently passed bipartisan National Security Supplemental, brings the total humanitarian aid that the United States has announced for Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict to more than $774 million,” the statement continues.

Start a war, kill over 1,000 people in the name of Islam, and get three-quarters of a billion dollars in aid.

Or what Samantha Power blandly calls “the beginning of the conflict.”

And we wonder why Islamic terrorism is so commonplace.

In 2022, the Biden administration put out a press release bragging that, “since April 2021, the United States has provided over half a billion dollars in assistance for the Palestinians, including more than $417 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA, $75 million in support through USAID, and $20.5 million in COVID and Gaza recovery assistance.”

In response, Hamas was able to pull off Oct. 7.

But sure, let’s send another $100 million to the terrorists through the UN.

“This funding will support USAID’s partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) to deliver urgently needed food assistance in Gaza and the West Bank,” according to USAID.

The executive director of the WFP is Cindy McCain, who has been claiming for the best part of a year that everyone in Gaza had already starved to death. Meanwhile, the United Nations refuses to deliver food until the war ends.

The Biden Gaza pier was shut down because the United Nations boycotted it to protest an Israeli hostage rescue.

When does it end?

Hamas U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security
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