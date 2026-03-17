The core root of ‘Pax Silica’

One of the administration’s recent talking points offers an unexpected glimpse into how global power is changing. The White House and officials at the highest levels have described the skies over Tehran as effectively dominated by “the two most powerful air forces in the world, the United States and Israel.”

At first glance, placing Israel alongside the United States in that formulation sounds surprising. One country is the world’s leading superpower of more than 330 million people; the other is a long-embattled nation of fewer than 10 million.

The phrase is all the more striking coming from an administration led by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose political vision and rhetoric consistently emphasize American primacy and exceptionalism. To place Israel on equal footing with the United States in such a context signals how deeply the two nations’ military and technological capabilities have become intertwined.

And it may point toward something larger about the future of the alliance between the two countries.

In modern warfare—characterized by software, cyber capabilities, satellites and artificial intelligence—the decisive factor is no longer simply size. Technological sophistication and rapid innovation increasingly determine military power.

For decades, Israel has served both as a proving ground for American defense technologies and as a source of innovations that American systems later adopt and scale. Missile defense, cyber capabilities, intelligence tools and unmanned systems all illustrate this pattern—technologies refined under Israel’s intense security pressures, and then integrated into broader American and allied capabilities.

Today, that technological dimension of alliance is official policy. The U.S. State Department now uses the term Pax Silica to describe an emerging framework of trusted technology partnerships among allied nations designed to secure supply chains, accelerate innovation and defend the infrastructure of the digital age.

Within that broader initiative, Israel occupies a uniquely central role.

Author and technologist Bryant McGill has suggested that Pax Silica may represent more than just a network of technological cooperation. He argues that Washington and Jerusalem together are emerging as something closer to the nucleus of a new strategic architecture built around technological power. He describes the relationship as a kind of “dual-platform Western security organism,” in which the two nations operate not merely as allies but as mutually reinforcing engines of innovation and scale.

The concept is ambitious, but the intuition behind it captures something very real.

For decades, the U.S.-Israel alliance has been explained primarily through two lenses. One emphasizes geopolitics: intelligence cooperation, military coordination and shared strategic interests in a volatile region. The other points to deeper affinities between two democratic societies shaped by innovation, freedom and the legitimacy of self-defense.

Both explanations are true.

Critics, meanwhile, offer a simpler narrative. Across the ideological spectrum, conspiracy theories about the alliance persist—claims that American support for Israel must be explained by manipulation rather than interests and strategy. As the technological and strategic logic of the relationship becomes clearer, however, those arguments collapse into caricature and hysteria.

What many observers long sensed may now be revealing a deeper structural explanation.

For many Americans, the bond with Israel has always seemed to possess a dimension beyond realpolitik. Often described in emotional or spiritual terms, it reflects two nations that see echoes of themselves in one another. What was once called a “special relationship” has indeed been something more concrete: the innovation engine of a broader democratic security order.

American exceptionalism—rooted in the belief that a nation can organize political life around liberty, covenant and moral purpose—has long found its mirror in Israel’s own sense of national mission.

That parallel is not accidental. The Founders of the United States drew openly from the Hebrew Bible. In building the American republic, they sought to create a society that would serve as an example to the world—what later generations would call a “city upon a hill,” echoing the words of Massachusetts Bay founder John Winthrop and reflecting an older biblical idea: that a nation organized around moral law could serve as a light unto the nations.

Beneath those traditions lies something deeper. It is a shared conviction that human life carries moral significance and that free societies exist to protect and elevate it.

It is precisely this idea—of societies organized around liberty, moral law and human dignity—that has long made both nations targets of intense hostility. The United States and Israel are not threatening because they seek to impose their systems on others, but because their very existence challenges regimes and ideologies built on coercion and hierarchy. It is no coincidence that critics from opposite ends of the political spectrum increasingly sound indistinguishable in their attacks on both countries. However different their rhetoric, movements that reject the liberal democratic order often converge in hostility toward the societies that most visibly embody it.

Seen through that lens, the technological partnership between the United States and Israel becomes easier to understand.

In some ways, the U.S.-Israel relationship combines the strengths of a startup and an industrial giant: Israel innovates like a startup, and America scales those innovations globally. What begins as rapid experimentation in Israel can become global capability through American power.

Israel’s security environment forces constant experimentation. Technologies are conceived, tested and deployed under real-world pressure through an unusually dense network of military units, universities, and venture capital. The United States contributes something equally essential: scale—vast capital markets, research institutions and the industrial infrastructure capable of deploying those innovations globally.

The result is not merely an alliance but something closer to a shared security innovation ecosystem.

Observers outside the Middle East have begun to recognize this dynamic as well. As China-Israel analyst Carice Witte has noted, strategists across the Indo-Pacific are studying the conflict not simply as a regional war but as an example of how American alliances function in an era of great-power competition.

Beijing, in particular, is examining the operational integration between the United States and Israel—shared intelligence, coordinated air operations and rapid technological adaptation—as evidence of how deeply allied systems can operate in high-intensity conflict.

Seen in this light, Pax Silica may represent not a replacement for the order that has governed the free world since the end of World War II but its technological evolution.

For nearly eight decades, Pax Americana rested on American military strength, economic leadership and alliances that sustained the democratic world’s security architecture. After the Cold War, the United States briefly appeared to stand alone as the world’s “unipower.”

Today, that dominance faces growing challenges—most notably, from China and the expanding ambitions of its sphere of influence.

The response is not the abandonment of the American-led order but its adaptation.

In an era defined by artificial intelligence, cyber warfare and space-based infrastructure, alliances rooted in technological ecosystems will increasingly determine international stability. Within that evolving architecture, the U.S.-Israel alliance occupies a singularly powerful role.

Two societies shaped by similar civilizational instincts—innovation, freedom and personal responsibility—have developed complementary strengths: one excels at rapid invention, the other at scaling those inventions across the world.

As new technologies enable enemies—foreign, domestic and perhaps even machine—to threaten what remains of the free world, the association that critics dismiss as sentiment or attack may prove to be something far more consequential: the defining strategic connection of the technological age.