The war on Jewish belonging

At The New School in Manhattan, Jewish belonging has been placed on trial. The student senate voted to declare the campus Hillel “not in good standing,” halt funding and collaboration, and impose conditions for its return. Those conditions included cutting ties with Hillel International and Birthright Israel, and ending participation in Hillel on Base.

The university rejected the vote, but the wound had already been opened. Jewish students had been told that their communal life could be inspected, judged and suspended by classmates who mistook procedure for justice.

That is why this moment matters. Hillel is not an embassy, a military office or an arm of any government. It is the Jewish home on campus. It is the table where a Jewish student finds warmth after a week of suspicion. It is candlelight against the cold machinery of fashionable contempt. It is prayer, friendship, mourning, laughter, study, song and the sacred relief of walking through one door where Jewish existence does not have to plead for permission before it can be lived.

The hard truth is this: The campaign against Hillel is not merely a protest against Israel. It is an attempt to make Jewish belonging conditional. It tells Jewish students that they may gather as Jews only if they first amputate Israel from Jewish identity, peoplehood from Jewish memory and courage from Jewish life. It says: You may be Jewish, but not whole. You may be welcome, but only after you become acceptable to those who already resent the shape of your soul.

This is not justice. This is exclusion wearing the garments of virtue.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, the student government condemned a Hillel event featuring Omer Shem Tov, a 23-year-old Israeli who was abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 people were slaughtered and 251 others, including him, were kidnapped to Gaza. He was held there for 505 days.

The event was titled “505 Days in Captivity: Omer Shem Tov’s Testimony of Resilience” and took place on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. A former hostage came to speak of captivity and survival. A Jewish organization gave him a room in which to bear witness. Some student leaders answered by condemning the event as “selective platforming” that serves “to legitimize and normalize ongoing atrocities.”

There, the thunder of moral collapse can be heard. Even Jewish suffering must now stand accused. Even a hostage must pass through interrogation before he is allowed to weep. Even testimony carried out of darkness must be dragged before the altar of politics if the victim is Jewish and the wound points back to Israel. The captive returns from the abyss, and instead of silence, humility and the trembling decency owed to a human being who survived terror, he is met by those who have confused slogans with conscience.

At the University of Oregon, an event featuring Noa Cochva, “Miss Israel” 2021 and a former Israeli combat medic in the Israel Defense Forces, was canceled after anti- Israel groups blocked access to the reserved space and directed death threats toward Jewish students, according to Oregon Hillel. The program was meant to be a conversation. The response was obstruction and menace. Before the first word could rise, the Jewish room became a battlefield.

This is the pattern now. When they cannot defeat the Jewish argument, they attack the Jewish gathering place. When they cannot erase the Jewish story, they punish the Jewish storyteller. When they cannot force every Jewish student to disown Israel, they try to make Jewish communal life radioactive.

The target is no longer only a government, a policy or a war. The target is the Jewish center of gravity itself.

Student governments were not created to decide which Jews are acceptable. They were not created to issue licenses for Jewish belonging. They were not created to determine whether Jewish students may gather, pray, grieve, eat, study, remember or hear the testimony of a hostage. They were created to serve campus life, not to conduct ideological purges of Jewish life.

The message being sent to Jewish students is brutal. You may be Jewish if you are quiet. You may be Jewish if you are useful. You may be Jewish if your Judaism is decorative, private, timid and emptied of peoplehood. But if your Jewish identity remains whole—if it carries Jerusalem in its bones, Holocaust memory in its lungs, Oct. 7 in its bloodstream and Israel in its living vocabulary—then your belonging becomes negotiable.

That is not progress. That is the oldest hatred learning the language of campus procedure.

Universities must stop pretending that they don’t understand what is happening. Hillel is not a luxury for Jewish students. For many, it is the last safe room on campus. To sanction it, blockade it, defund it, condemn it or demand that it sever itself from the Jewish people is not principled activism. It is an assault on Jewish presence. It tells Jewish students that every other identity may enter whole, while theirs must enter wounded, questioned, diminished and watched.

And Jewish students are watching. They are watching administrators discover caution where courage should stand. They are watching classmates vote on their dignity. They are watching campuses that celebrate every inheritance grow suspicious of their own. They are learning that inclusion can become a velvet knife when the person seeking inclusion is Jewish.

But Jewish belonging is not theirs to grant.

It was not born in a student senate, and it will not be buried by one. It was not created by university approval, and it will not vanish beneath resolutions, encampments, slogans or reports. Jewish belonging has crossed deserts, oceans, ghettos, fires, expulsions, graves and generations. It stood at Sinai beneath the trembling mountain. It carried covenant through empire and exile. It survived Pharaohs, inquisitors, commissars, terrorists and mobs. It will survive students who confuse noise with judgment and cruelty with righteousness.

The war on Hillel is the war on Jewish belonging. That is the truth beneath the smoke.

Hillel is not going anywhere. Jewish students are not going anywhere. The Jewish people are not going anywhere.

The campus may vote. The Jewish people will remain.